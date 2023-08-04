Kilimanjaro – Journal

This is an index post with links to the day-by-day journal of my Kilimanjaro trip.
I’ve split the posts up by day because the idea of summarizing the entire trip in a single post seems like as overwhelming endeavor as the trek itself. As each post is written, I’ll add its link here.
- Day -4,-3 (June 25,26) Flights
USA -> Amsterdam, Amsterdam -> Tanzania
- Day -2 (June 27) Coffee Tour
We tour a coffee farm and “factory” near Arusha.
- Day -1 (June 28) Mini Safari
We visit Arusha National Park for a mini-Safari.
- Day 0 (June 29) Meet the Team, To Ndarakwai Lodge
We meet our team and headed to a lodge in the wild.
- Day 1 (June 30) Entry Gate to Forest Camp
Our first day of hiking as a team.
- Day 2 (July 1) To Shira 1 Camp
We clear the clouds and finally see Kilimanjaro for real.
- Day 3 (July 2) To Shira 2 Camp
Perched above the clouds.
- Day 4 (July 3) To Lava Tower and Barranco Camp
We hike high (>15k feet), then descend to sleep “low“.
- Day 5 (July 4) Up Barranco Wall to Karanga Camp
An intimidating rock scramble turns out to be the best part of the trip so far.
- Day 6 (July 5) To Kosovo/Respicious Camp
Getting in good position for summit day.
- Day 7 (July 6) To Summit
Stella Point then Uhuru Peak.
- Day 8 (July 7) Descent to Mweka @10K
We continue the long trip down the mountain.
- Day 9 (July 8) Mweka to Exit
We reach the exit gate and relax with our friends at a nearby restaurant/shop before flying out.