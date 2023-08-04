Kilimanjaro – Journal

This is an index post with links to the day-by-day journal of my Kilimanjaro trip.

I’ve split the posts up by day because the idea of summarizing the entire trip in a single post seems like as overwhelming endeavor as the trek itself. As each post is written, I’ll add its link here.

Day -4,-3 (June 25,26) Flights

USA -> Amsterdam, Amsterdam -> Tanzania

We tour a coffee farm and “factory” near Arusha.

We visit Arusha National Park for a mini-Safari.

We meet our team and headed to a lodge in the wild.

Our first day of hiking as a team.

We clear the clouds and finally see Kilimanjaro for real.

Perched above the clouds.

We hike high (>15k feet), then descend to sleep “low“.

An intimidating rock scramble turns out to be the best part of the trip so far.

Getting in good position for summit day.

Stella Point then Uhuru Peak.

We continue the long trip down the mountain.

We reach the exit gate and relax with our friends at a nearby restaurant/shop before flying out.